NBC News: In April, former US officials met in New York with Sergey Lavrov — they talked about the war in Ukraine

A group of former high-ranking US national security officials held secret talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "to lay the groundwork for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine."

This was reported by the American television channel NBC News with reference to six people who are familiar with the negotiations.

The negotiations lasted several hours and took place in April in New York during Lavrovʼs visit to chair the UN Security Council. The meeting discussed the issue of the war in Ukraine and "the search for an elusive diplomatic solution that could be acceptable to both sides." The goal of the meeting is to keep communication channels open with Russia whenever possible and to feel out where there might be room "for future negotiations, compromises and diplomacy to end the war."