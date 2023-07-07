General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk. The situation at the frontline

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, entrench themselves in positions and conduct counter-battery fire.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, Ukrainian fighters continue their offensive to the south and north of Bakhmut, consolidating their positions.

The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation struck eight times at the concentration of the occupiersʼ troops and hit the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian rocket-artillery forces hit one area of Russiansʼ concentration, their weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot, 6 artillery systems on firing positions and three electronic warfare stations.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 510 soldiers, two tanks, 12 armored fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems and four air defense systems. In total, 232 810 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.