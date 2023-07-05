It turned out that Firtash is not accredited by the UN. This could protect him from extradition to the United States

Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is not accredited by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

This was reported by UNIDO spokesman Kai Bethke, Ukrinform reports.

"I can confirm that Mr. Dmytro Firtash is not accredited by UNIDO," he noted.

Earlier, "German Wave", referring to the decision of the Higher Land Court of Vienna in the Firtash case, reported that the oligarch Dmytro Firtash, in order to avoid extradition to the USA, received the status of adviser to the permanent representation of the Republic of Belarus at international organizations in Vienna and received a position at the United Nations for Industrial Development (UNIDO).

At the same time, the Ministry of Justice of Austria informed the court that Firtash is not properly accredited by UNIDO and does not have a corresponding accreditation card from the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Thus, the government in Vienna does not consider Firtash a person who enjoys the privileges of a diplomat, including legal immunity.

This was also reported by the Austrian news agency ARA, referring to the decision of the Higher Land Court of Vienna in the Firtash case dated June 14, 2023. According to him, on July 15, 2017, as well as by a "note" dated July 21, 2021, Firtash informed the Vienna Land Court that he had been appointed adviser to the Permanent Representation of Belarus to international organizations in Vienna.

The Embassy of Belarus refused to provide ARA with information about Firtashʼs possible "diplomatic" status, stating that they do not comment on personal matters.