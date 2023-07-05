Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and Britain filed a lawsuit against Iran over the downing of the UIA flight

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom submitted a joint application to the International Court of Justice to initiate a case against Iran over the downing of flight PS752.

The court informed about this on July 5, and the lawsuit was filed on July 4.

In its statement, the countries claim that Iran violated a number of obligations under the Montreal Convention when on January 8, 2020, the military of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down a civilian plane of Ukraine International Airlines (flight PS752). The plane crash killed all 9 crew members and 167 passengers, many of whom were citizens and residents of the claimant states.

According to the applicants, Iran "failed to take all practicable measures to prevent the illegal and intentional commission of the crime" — the downing of the plane. Subsequently, Iran also failed to conduct an impartial, transparent and fair criminal investigation and prosecution in accordance with international law.

The International Court of Justice is the main judicial body of the United Nations, located in The Hague. The court examines disputes that are referred to it by states. Its decisions are binding and not subject to appeal. The court can also provide advisory opinions on legal issues that are submitted to it by authorized bodies and institutions of the United Nations system.