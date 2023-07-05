The police drew up a report on people who sang Lepsʼ songs in a cafe in the Kyiv region. The man was served with a summons

A man and a woman, who sang Lepsʼ songs in a cafe in the village of Pohreby, were issued administrative reports for petty hooliganism.
This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region.
In addition, the military handed the man a summons to appear before the Brovary military committee.
- The girl was kicked out of the “Dubrovka” cafe in the village of Pohreby, Kyiv region. Visitors to the institution sang songs by the Russian Hryhoriy Leps, who supports Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.
- The woman asked to stop singing in the language of the occupiers, after which the conflict began. Due to the fact of violation of the rules of provision of services, an administrative protocol was drawn up at the cafe. After the court decision, the cafe owner must pay a fine.