During the two years of the land reform in Ukraine, 1% of agricultural land was sold

Since the introduction of the land reform, which allows Ukrainians to buy agricultural land, about 275 157 hectares, i.e. 1% of all land, have been sold.

The Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy for Digital Transformations and Digitization Denys Bashlyk said this, reports the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

In two years, Ukrainians concluded 85,247 purchase and sale agreements, which, according to Bashlyk, "dispels the myth that everything will be sold at once." Ukraine has a total of 27.5 million hectares of agricultural land, of which 0.5% is sold per year.

The average price for 1 hectare is 39 000 hryvnias, but it is dynamic. In 2024, the second stage of the reform will begin: legal entities will be able to buy land (now only natural persons are allowed to do so), so the value of land will increase.