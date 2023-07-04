During the two years of the land reform in Ukraine, 1% of agricultural land was sold

Since the introduction of the land reform, which allows Ukrainians to buy agricultural land, about 275 157 hectares, i.e. 1% of all land, have been sold.
The Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy for Digital Transformations and Digitization Denys Bashlyk said this, reports the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.
In two years, Ukrainians concluded 85,247 purchase and sale agreements, which, according to Bashlyk, "dispels the myth that everything will be sold at once." Ukraine has a total of 27.5 million hectares of agricultural land, of which 0.5% is sold per year.
The average price for 1 hectare is 39 000 hryvnias, but it is dynamic. In 2024, the second stage of the reform will begin: legal entities will be able to buy land (now only natural persons are allowed to do so), so the value of land will increase.
- Land reform in Ukraine began in 1990 with the adoption of the Decree of the Verkhovna Rada of the Ukrainian SSR "On Land Reform", but the land market was opened only in 2021. This included decentralizing land management powers, digitizing services, restoring irrigation and drainage systems, and combating land raiding.
- From July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023, land may be purchased exclusively by natural persons who are citizens of Ukraine in the amount of no more than 100 hectares per person. From the beginning of 2024, legal entities will also receive such a right, and the permitted size will increase to 10 thousand hectares. There are no restrictions on the upper limit of the price, but it is not possible to sell the land cheaper than the normative monetary valuation of the plot.
- Foreigners do not have the right to buy Ukrainian land. This can be allowed only after approval in a referendum.