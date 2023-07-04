The ZNPP lost power from the main high-voltage line. It was connected to backup power

On the night of July 4, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) lost power from the main high-voltage line of 750 kV, writes "Energoatom".
Because of this, the ZNPP had to switch to the only available backup line of 330 kV, which was repaired and connected to the station only on July 1. It has been damaged since March.
- The IAEA informed on July 3 that the 330 kV line is under voltage and is being kept as a backup. It is ready to power the nuclear power plant if the 750 kV line stops working.
- From March 4, 2022, the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the satellite city of the Energodar ZNPP are under the occupation of Russian troops.
- In the course of Russiaʼs full-scale war with Ukraine, the ZNPP has already lost power supply seven times outside the site and temporarily used emergency diesel generators to power the plantʼs basic needs.