SAP contested the amount of deposits for the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Holovko and the deputy heads of the RMA

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) contested the bail amounts for the chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko and the deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ihor Demyanchuk and Ihor Hayduk.

This was reported in the press service of the SAP.

Prosecutors insist on stricter preventive measures — detention with an alternative bail of 13 million hryvnias for the head of the Ternopil Regional Council, 10 million hryvnias for the first deputy head of the Ternopil Oblast, 8 million hryvnias for another deputy.

The prosecution is also preparing a motion to remove Mykhailo Holovko from his position. Two deputy heads of the Ternopil RMA were dismissed in March.