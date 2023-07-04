General Staff: The Defense Forces eliminated more than 700 Russians and destroyed 32 enemy artillery systems over the past day

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 16 times on concentrations of Russian troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit three anti-aircraft missile systems, two Russian military concentration areas, 26 artillery systems on firing positions and a radio electronic warfare station.

The Russian army has lost approximately 770 soldiers, two tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles, 32 artillery systems and three air defense systems over the last 24 hours. In total, 231 030 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.