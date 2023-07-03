The Czech company will open a direct railway connection between Kyiv, Berlin and Hanover in 2024

The largest private railway carrier in Central Europe, the Czech Republic RegioJet, plans to launch direct flights Kyiv — Berlin and Kyiv — Hanover in 2024 in cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia.

The founder of RegioJet, Radim Yanchura, told about this in an interview with Forbes.

"In partnership with Ukrzaliznytsia, we plan to launch Kyiv-Berlin trains, as well as Kyiv-Hanover via Leipzig and Dresden," Yanchura said.

The train from Kyiv to Berlin ran until 2012, but the German railway, according to Yanchura, presented UZ with commercial conditions that increased the cost of the train through the territory of Germany. This made the route unprofitable, due to which the flight was closed.

Now the RegioJet train arrives in Przemyśl, Poland, where passengers transfer from the Ukrzaliznytsia train. Daily loading — from 300 to 500 passengers.

In 2023, RegioJet plans to add another train and increase the load to 800 passengers. The company plans to launch a new flight Prague — Chop and get the opportunity to run its own trains to the Mostyska-2 station in the Lviv region.

There are also plans to invest in the Ukrainian railway: electrify the Chop — Mukacheve section and build a passenger platform and a pedestrian bridge at the Mostyska-2 station.