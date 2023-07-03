In Estonia, fines for Russian-language schools are increased 15 times. Teachers will be monitored during lessons

From August 1, Estonia will increase fines for Russian-language schools whose teachers do not meet the language requirements, that is, do not speak Estonian.

Estonian public broadcaster ERR writes about it.

Currently, the maximum fine imposed by the Language Department on teachers and their schools is €640, and soon it will be €9 600.

At the same time, representatives of the Language Department will be able to attend classes in Russian-speaking schools to check in which language classes are held there.

Previously, the level of knowledge of Estonian among teachers was assessed on the basis of interviews with them. However, according to the Director General of the Language Department Ilmar Tomuska, the inspections were "rather formal" because during them it was not possible to determine how teachers use the Estonian language in lessons.

"We are not satisfied with the level of Estonian language proficiency of elementary school and even gymnasium graduates," he added.

According to Narva Mayor Katri Rijk, the increase in fines is a signal to city officials, many of whom do not understand the importance of education in the Estonian language.