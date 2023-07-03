Goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov ends his career at “Shakhtar”

Shakhtar General Director Serhiy Palkin informed that goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov is ending his career at the club. In the future, he will be offered a coaching position. The contract of 39-year-old Pyatov was valid until June 30.

"Andrii has come a long, bright way — 16 years, 482 games, a lot of titles and victories. We should be grateful to him for that. On August 6, we will play a friendly, charity match with Tottenham. We offered him to play this last match. I hope that he will accept this invitation, play in this match, and we will say goodbye to him in a very good way, as our legend, as a goalkeeper," Palkin noted.

According to him, Pyatov will be offered a job in the coaching staff led by Patrick van Leeuwen as a goalkeeper coach.

"We invite him to join, because his knowledge, the experience he has, his charisma are very important to us. We have a lot of young footballers and his help is very important for us. I am sure that he will help us," Palkin stated.

What is known about Pyatov

During 15 years of performances as part of the national team of Ukraine, Andriy Pyatov played 102 matches (24 of them as team captain).

According to "Shakhtar", Andriy Pyatov is the record holder among goalkeepers for the number of matches in the national team of Ukraine: from 2007 to 2022, there are 102 of them. According to this indicator, he is among the five best players in the entire history of the national team. He also holds the absolute record for the number of matches without conceding goals — 47. Andriy also has the longest dry streak in the history of the national team — 752 minutes in 2013. The goalkeeper has another interesting achievement: from June 2012 to November 2014, he started 28 matches in a row and played them without substitutions.

On June 11, 2022, Andriy Pyatov played his last match as part of the national team of Ukraine, having won "nil" against Armenia (3:0).