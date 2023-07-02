Air defense forces destroyed all air targets on the night of July 2. The Russians attacked with drones and missiles

On the night of July 2, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with eight Shahed drones and three Kalibr cruise missiles — all were destroyed by air defense.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched drones from the southeast, and the Calibers from the Black Sea.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in different regions of Ukraine: in the areas of responsibility of the "South", "East" and "Center" air commands.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України