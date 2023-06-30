Volodymyr Zelenskyi named the soldiers who died during the release of Zmiiny

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi named the names of the soldiers who died during the deoccupation of the island on the first anniversary of the liberation of Snake island from the Russian occupiers.

"Last spring, no one expected from Ukraine that we would be able to implement, in particular, this fundamental defense task: to provide security to Slake island, and therefore to a significant part of the Black Sea water area. But our soldiers did it," said the countryʼs leader.

According to him, the intelligence fighters, the "Alpha" special unit of the SBU, the Navy and army aviation of the Ground Forces Command, Air Force aviation and border guards took part in the operation to liberate the island.

"We will always remember our heroes, our soldiers, who gave their lives for the sake of this Ukrainian victory," added the president and announced the names of those who can be named:

Intelligence fighters: Ruslan Popov, Hero of Ukraine, captain of the 1st rank; Oleh Zaitsev, Hero of Ukraine, junior lieutenant; Vitaly Ignatenko, Hero of Ukraine, soldier.

"Alpha" fighters of the SBU: Volodymyr Kiselyov, Hero of Ukraine, captain; Oleksandr Krykunenko, Hero of Ukraine, major.

Navy soldiers: Ihor Bedzai, Hero of Ukraine, colonel; Mykhailo Zaremba, major; Serhiy Mushchytskyi, captain; Yuriy Pirog, staff sergeant.

"Eternal memory and glory to all those who give their lives so that our beautiful Ukraine lives," Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up.