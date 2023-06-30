Taiwan will hand over dozens of fire engines and ambulances to Ukraine

Taiwanese businessman Bai Sanzhong, with the help of the fire department and other units, collected 48 fire engines, ambulances and other vehicles for Ukraine. He repaired them at his own expense and will send them soon.

Taiwan News writes about it.

In the city of Zhanghua, 20 ambulances, six fire engines and dozens of jeeps and minibuses for the needs of the front were shown — all of this will go to Ukraine in mid-July.

On each car that will be transferred from Taiwan, the words "Taiwan and Ukraine together" and "Glory to Ukraine" are written, as well as the national flags of the countries are printed in the shape of a heart.

The Taiwan Presbyterian Church, the Taiwan Community Development Association (TACA) and other donors have also started collecting humanitarian aid and special equipment to fill the vehicles before departure.