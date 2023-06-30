The coach of the PSG football club was arrested on charges of discrimination and racism

The head coach of the Paris football club PSG was detained on charges of discrimination and racism. Christophe Galtier and his son John Valovich were "taken" by the police in Nice.

AFP and Le Parisien write about it.

The case concerns Galtierʼs statements in 2001, when he was coaching the Nice team. He is credited with making racist remarks in correspondence with the clubʼs shareholders and management. Galtier allegedly complained about the number of blacks and Muslims on the team.

His comments became known a few months ago, they were published by three journalists. After that, Galtier said that he regretted the statements, but assured that they were distorted by journalists. He also complained about the threats he started receiving.