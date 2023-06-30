Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 10 of 13 Shahed drones

On the night of June 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed kamikaze drones from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

They targeted military and infrastructure facilities in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Air defense forces destroyed 10 of the 13 Shaheds.

In advance, without victims. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration informed about the fall of the wreckage of the UAV. A fire broke out in a residential building — it was promptly extinguished.