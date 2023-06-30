The World Bank will provide a $1.5 billion loan to Ukraine

The Board of Directors of the World Bank decided to provide Ukraine with a loan in the amount of $1.5 billion guaranteed by the Japanese government.

This was reported in the press service of the bank.

Funds will be allocated to three areas: assistance to households, reforms regarding the transparency of public resources and support of markets.

"Ukraine has demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of Russiaʼs invasion. We are grateful to the government for carrying out difficult reforms during the war, considering our future and the long-term development of the country," the Regional Vice President of the World Bank in Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani noted.