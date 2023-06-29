Norway signed a second grant for the reconstruction of Ukraine — this time for $190 million

The Government of Norway contributed a grant of $190 million to the Trust Fund for Support, Restoration, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine, the press service of the World Bank reports.

This is the second tranche provided by Norway to the URTF, following a grant contribution of $100 million in December 2022.

"We know that Ukraine needs urgent financing. The current assistance will support the maintenance of critical infrastructure and the day-to-day provision of essential public services. Our assistance through the World Bank is also a contribution to the reform process that is needed to promote economic growth, as well as post-war reconstruction and European integration. This contribution is part of Norwayʼs five-year support package for Ukraine, it is a sign of our long-term support for Ukraine," said Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huytfeldt.