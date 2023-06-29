The Verkhovna Rada preliminarily supported the simplification of the accounting and distribution of humanitarian aid

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) supported draft law No. 9111, which proposes to cancel the mandatory monthly reporting on the registration of humanitarian aid until the introduction of the possibility of submitting relevant documents in electronic form using an automated system.

The draft law provides for:

creation of legal grounds for expanding the list of recipients and acquirers of humanitarian aid under martial law conditions;

settlement of the issue of the legal status of vehicles recognized as humanitarian aid;

improvement of the procedure for providing humanitarian aid to foreign countries;

simplifying the procedure for accounting and reporting on the receipt and distribution of humanitarian aid through the abolition of mandatory monthly reporting until the introduction of the possibility of submitting relevant documents in electronic form using the automated humanitarian aid registration system.

As noted by the MP from the "Servants of the People" party Roman Hryschuk, todayʼs legislation on the issue of humanitarian aid does not meet the needs of the time and the challenges of war.

"That is why our legislation needs changes and adaptation to the best examples of legal regulation of relevant issues in the EU countries. In wartime conditions, we need to simplify the administration of humanitarian aid operations for state authorities and local governments, donors, recipients and receivers of aid. This will make it possible to increase the trust of the volunteer community and humanitarian organizations in the state, to ensure a stable and transparent mechanism for importing, storing and distributing aid," he emphasized.