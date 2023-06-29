“Ukrzaliznytsia” will repair the track in the Rakhiv direction. How to get to the Carpathians now

From July 17, "Ukrzaliznytsia" will close the Rakhiv direction in Transcarpathia for scheduled repairs. Therefore, until July 27, on working days, trains heading to Rakhiv will go to Ivano-Frankivsk, and on weekends, trains will run to/from Rakhiv according to the schedule.

This was reported in the companyʼs press service, stressing that it is no longer possible to postpone track repairs at the Delyatyn-Nadvirna section.

During the repair works (and in addition, on the Derazhnya-Komarivtsi section), from July 18, flight #255/256 will be additionally assigned another scarce route: Kyiv-Chernivtsi.

Thus, while the carriages of train No. 55/56 will not be able to pass to Rakhiv, from July 16 to 27, they will connect the capital with Bukovyna.

Another additional train will also run to the popular Ivano-Frankivsk this season: No. 226 Zaporizhzhia — Ivano-Frankivsk. So far, the test is on one date — July 12 from Zaporizhzhia, July 13 from Ivano-Frankivsk.