The HACC sent another deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration to custody for 60 days

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested another deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration for 60 days with an alternative bail of 805 200 hryvnias. He was accused of receiving a bribe.

This was reported in the press service of the HACC.

In the case of bail, the suspect must not leave the borders of Ternopil and Ternopil region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court, refrain from communicating with witnesses, hand in foreign passports and wear an electronic bracelet.