The HACC sent another deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration to custody for 60 days

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested another deputy head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration for 60 days with an alternative bail of 805 200 hryvnias. He was accused of receiving a bribe.
This was reported in the press service of the HACC.
In the case of bail, the suspect must not leave the borders of Ternopil and Ternopil region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court, refrain from communicating with witnesses, hand in foreign passports and wear an electronic bracelet.
- Earlier, the HACC imposed preventive measures on the deputy head of the Ternopil region and the head of the Ternopil Regional Council.
- On June 27, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) informed the head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko and two deputy heads of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Demyanchuk and Ihor Hayduk, of suspicion of extorting bribes. According to the investigation, the suspects demanded about 2.4 million hryvnias from the volunteer entrepreneur, not 1.8 million hryvnias, as previously reported.