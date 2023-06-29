General Staff: Yesterday, the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and eliminated 680 invaders

Yesterday, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and three reconnaissance drones of operational-tactical level.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian army lost approximately 680 soldiers, two tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles and 27 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 227 780 Russians have already died in Ukraine.

The Russian army actively advanced in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka directions. During the past day, there were 40 combat clashes there.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the area of Rozdolivka. In the Bakhmut direction, they attacked in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, and Bila Hora. The offensive of the occupiers in the area of Avdiivka and Severne in the Avdiivka direction was also unsuccessful. In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area of the town of Maryinka.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation made 11 strikes on Russian military bases, five on anti-aircraft missile systems, and one strike on a Russian command post.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery have hit an ammunition depot, 11 artillery units in firing positions, three anti-aircraft defenses, two electronic warfare stations and another important enemy target.