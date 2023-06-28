Olena Duma won the competition for the position of the head of ARMA

State employee Olena Duma won the competition for the selection of the head of ARMA. Six out of eight members of the competition commission voted for this decision.

This is reported by the anti-corruption organization Transparency International Ukraine.

Before that, the ambassadors of the G7 countries reminded of the importance of appointing a new head of the Agency for Search and Asset Management.

The first head of the agency, Anton Yanchuk, was suspended by the government after being accused of disrupting the heating season in Lviv region, and recently he was suspected of embezzling 400 million hryvnias.

His successor, Vitaly Sygydin, who served as the head of the agency until 2021, left the agency on suspicion of misappropriating $400,000.

In August 2021, Dmytro Zhoravovych began to perform the duties of the head of ARMA, and in September, the composition of the commission was approved, which was to elect a new permanent head of the agency — for the first time in two years.

Why the head of ARMA is important

Almost all seized Russian and Belarusian assets are transferred to ARMA. The new leader must ensure that thousands of seized assets do not disappear, depreciate and, after confiscation, benefit the state.

Currently, ARMA manages assets worth more than 5 billion hryvnias.