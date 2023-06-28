The court arrested one of the deputy heads of the Ternopil RMA in the case of extortion of 2 million from a businessman

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested one of the deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration (RMA) on bail in the case of extorting 2.4 million hryvnias from a volunteer entrepreneur.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) reported this on June 28.

The deputy head of the Regional Military Administration was arrested with the right to a bail of 800 000 hryvnias. The preventive measure is valid until August 26.

The case involves two deputy heads of the Regional Military Administration — Ihor Demyanchuk and Ihor Hayduk.