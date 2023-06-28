The court arrested one of the deputy heads of the Ternopil RMA in the case of extortion of 2 million from a businessman

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested one of the deputy heads of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration (RMA) on bail in the case of extorting 2.4 million hryvnias from a volunteer entrepreneur.
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) reported this on June 28.
The deputy head of the Regional Military Administration was arrested with the right to a bail of 800 000 hryvnias. The preventive measure is valid until August 26.
The case involves two deputy heads of the Regional Military Administration — Ihor Demyanchuk and Ihor Hayduk.
- On June 26, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detained the chairman of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko and two deputy heads of the regional military administration. They were exposed in the heat of the moment — they demanded more than 2 million hryvnias from a volunteer businessman.