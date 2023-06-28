The authorities of the Kharkiv region denied the advance of Russians in the region

Russian propagandists, against the background of the Russian rebellion of the PMC "Wagner" began to spread fakes about the capture of Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district and the battles for the village of Ruska Lozova in the Kharkiv region. However, the Ukrainian authorities assure that this is disinformation.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov in a comment to Ukrinform emphasized that the situation on the front line in the region is fully controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"To destabilize the situation in the de-occupied territories of the Kharkiv region, the enemy periodically tries to throw into the information space fake information about the capture of certain settlements. All this information is not true. Today, 29 settlements of Kharkiv region are under temporary occupation. There is no enemy advance on the territory of the Kharkiv region," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

According to him, all Russian attempts to improve their tactical position are met with resolute resistance by the Armed Forces and are not successful.

"The enemy will suffer losses in manpower and equipment," the head of the region summarized.