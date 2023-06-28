In Ukraine, 8 000 complaints about violations of the language law were registered

In Ukraine, from January 1, 2021 to June 12, 2023, 8 228 appeals from citizens regarding violations of the language law were registered.

The relevant data is published on the open data service Opendatabot.

The largest number of appeals relate to the lack of a Ukrainian version of the site — almost a third of the total, or 30.6%. In second place are requests for service in Russian — 16.9%. However, with this, the situation improves somewhat. If in 2021 the share of such appeals was 24%, then in 2023 — already 17%.

On the other hand, the share of complaints about violations in the field of advertising, on the contrary, increased from 11% in 2021 to 14% this year. Also, the number of appeals regarding violations of the Law in the field of education, including education for adults, has also increased significantly. If in 2021 such appeals accounted for only 4% of the total number, then in 2023 the indicator increased to 10%.

The lionʼs share of all complaints — 73% — in 2023 falls on four regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv region, Odesa region, and Dnipropetrovsk region. The capital leads with 37% of the total number of appeals.