“Ukrzaliznytsia” will close about 5% of stations that have not been in operation for more than five years

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) will close about 5% of stations that have not been in operation for more than five years.

This was reported by a member of the board of the UZ Vyacheslav Yeromin, in an interview with the publication Rail.insider.

"We have a clear understanding regarding the closure of non-working stations at all. We plan to do it. I emphasize, we are not talking about inactive ones, but about those precincts that have not been used for five years or more. However, there is amortization, costs for their maintenance, land tax, although it has now been reduced to 0.25%, but there are such costs," a member of the board of the UZ noted.

According to Yeromin, stations and precincts that have not been used for several years make up about 5% of the entire network.

Yeromin also noted that with regard to inactive stations, they plan to find separate solutions for each of them, which will be preceded by painstaking analysis.