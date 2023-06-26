Denmark plans to decommission the F-16 two years earlier — so they can be transferred to Ukraine sooner

In 2025, Denmark will decommission F-16 fighter jets — this is two years ahead of schedule. According to Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, this will bring the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine closer.
The publication DR writes about it.
"Now that we have taken a step to begin training and upgrading the skills of Ukrainian pilots, we will also consider whether it is worth making a specific donation to Ukraine of Danish F-16 fighter jets and how many there should be," Poulsen noted.
According to the minister, Ukrainian pilots must undergo 6-8 months of training before the transfer of Danish F-16s can take place.
Troels Lund Poulsen also said that the F-16 could be decommissioned earlier because the F-35 would be put into service earlier.
- The training "aircraft" coalition includes Denmark, the Netherlands, Great Britain, the United States, Portugal, Norway and Belgium. Ukrainian pilots will first undergo basic training and a language course under the supervision of Britain, then they will begin training on airplanes. Training is expected to begin in the summer. Ukraine will be able to receive the first planes in 6-7 months after that. According to Politico, the West is considering Romania as a possible training ground for Ukrainian pilots.