A woman died in Sumy region due to Russian shelling.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Yesterday, around 5:30 p.m., the occupiers shelled the Myropillia community. A resident of the village of Myropillia, who was at home, was seriously injured and died in the hospital a few hours later.

Debris damaged two private houses, outbuildings and a car.

Law enforcement officers have started pre-trial investigations on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).