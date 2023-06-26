Australia will send $110 million in aid to Ukraine. Here is the list

The government of Australia informed about a new $110 million aid package for Ukraine. There will be military and humanitarian support.

The Guardian writes about it.

According to journalists, $100 million will be spent on military aid, and $10 million on humanitarian aid (providing shelter, medical services, water and sanitation).

Australia will send 70 military vehicles to Ukraine, including 28 M113 armored vehicles, 14 special purpose vehicles, 28 MAN 40M medium trucks and 14 trailers. Artillery ammunition of 105 mm caliber will also be handed over.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the new shipments on Twitter.

In general, Australia has already supported Ukraine by $790 million, in particular, $610 million went to military aid.