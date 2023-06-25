In Kyiv, the bodies of two more victims were found under the rubble of a house in the Solomyansky district

The bodies of two more dead people were found under the rubble in a house in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv.

This was announced by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

The number of people killed in the house hit by fragments of a Russian rocket on June 24 reached five. 11 people were injured (5 of them were hospitalized), 24 people were rescued.

The search operation is ongoing. Rescuers are still working in the damaged building.