The Russians shelled Kherson with artillery. A person died

At night, the occupiers shelled Kherson, a man died under the rubble of a five-story building.

This was reported in the Kherson regional prosecutorʼs office.

Later, the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote that there was another woman under the rubble of the building.

The shelling happened around 03:20 at night. According to preliminary data, Russian troops were shelling the city with artillery. Shells damaged private and apartment buildings.

The law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).