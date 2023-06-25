General Staff: More than 224,000 Russians have already died in the war with Ukraine

Last day, 29 combat clashes took place in the directions of Lyman, Avdiivka and Maryinka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers are on the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.

The Air Force of Ukraine struck 18 airstrikes on Russian military bases. The Defense Forces of Ukraine also destroyed six reconnaissance drones.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit the Strela anti-aircraft missile system, three areas of concentration of the occupiers and their military equipment, 12 artillery systems in firing positions.

According to the General Staff, in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, local collaborators with Russian passports are actively evacuating to Crimea in their own cars. They are checked by the FSB of the Russian Federation.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost approximately 720 soldiers, six tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems and two air defense systems. In total, 224,630 Russians have already died in Ukraine.