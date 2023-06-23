The number of victims of Russian shelling in Kherson has increased to three

On June 23, Russian troops fired at a communal transport company in Kherson.
A 55-year-old man died on the spot. Five more people were injured.
Later on the same day, a 43-year-old utility worker wounded in the shelling died in the Kherson medical facility, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed.
At 4:45 p.m. on June 23, it became known about the third dead person — the heart of a 53-year-old transport company employee stopped in the hospital.
- Over the past day, June 22, the Russians shelled the Kherson region 91 times, in particular, the occupier fired 26 shells at the regional center. Russian soldiers targeted the residential quarters of settlements and the buildings of two factories in the region, seven people were wounded.