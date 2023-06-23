The number of victims of Russian shelling in Kherson has increased to three

On June 23, Russian troops fired at a communal transport company in Kherson.

A 55-year-old man died on the spot. Five more people were injured.

Later on the same day, a 43-year-old utility worker wounded in the shelling died in the Kherson medical facility, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed.

At 4:45 p.m. on June 23, it became known about the third dead person — the heart of a 53-year-old transport company employee stopped in the hospital.