The Russians fired at a transport company in Kherson. One person died, five were injured

Russian troops fired at a communal transport company in Kherson, a 55-year-old man was killed and five others were injured.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reports this.

"The occupying forces hit the communal transport company with aimed fire. Civilian workers who provide the cityʼs vital activities were beaten. Unfortunately, the 55-year-old man died on the spot. Five more of his colleagues are wounded," he noted.

The injured were hospitalized in medical facilities, doctors are providing them with assistance.