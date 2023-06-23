SBU detained a spy in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He gave the Russians data about the Ukrainian aviation and “MaxxPro” armored vehicles

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a senior sergeant in the ranks of Ukrainian Armed Forces, who was spying on Ukrainian combat aircraft and MaxxPro armored vehicles. He was informed of suspicion of treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code), for which the man faces life imprisonment.

Military counterintelligence of the SBU conducted a special operation in the Zhytomyr region, during which they exposed a serviceman who was collecting intelligence for the FSB of Russia about the technical condition of Ukrainian airfields and their possible use by combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the senior sergeant gave the locations of warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to the Russians. He also tried to identify the locations and movements of foreign MaxxPro armored personnel carriers.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was a resident of Zhytomyr region, who was mobilized into the ranks of the Armed Forces and served in one of the garrisons in the north of Ukraine.

SBU notes that at the beginning of May 2023, the man was recruited by a staff member of the FSB to go around different areas and covertly observe military facilities and ask for information from acquaintances.