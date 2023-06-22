Zelensky dismissed the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Ihor Kyzym

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Ihor Kyzym.

This is stated in the corresponding decree of the head of state.

Ihor Kyzym was born in Kharkiv in 1961. In 1987, he graduated from Taras Shevchenko Kyiv State University, Faculty of International Relations and International Law. From 1996 to 2000, he worked at the Embassy of Ukraine in France, from 2000 to 2003 — in Nigeria. From 2007 to 2011, he was an adviser at the Embassy of Ukraine in Canada. In 2015, he was a temporary attorney for Ukraine in Great Britain. In February 2017, he became the ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus.