Estonia, together with Ireland, will transfer medical equipment and anti-drone weapons to Ukraine

Estonia will hand over a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which, in particular, includes equipment to combat drones.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Estonia.
Estonia, in cooperation with Ireland, will hand over a military hospital, medical equipment and equipment for demining and combating drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"We need to continue to support Ukraine in order to stop Russian aggression," the message reads.
- Since the beginning of the Russian Federationʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has been continuously providing financial and military aid to Ukraine, as well as accepting refugees. In January 2023, Estonia allocated a record package of heavy weapons, which included howitzers, anti-tank weapons and shells. The total amount of assistance is more than €113 million. After the occupiers blew up the Kakhovka HPP, Tallinn promptly provided assistance to Ukraine in eliminating the consequences of the man-made disaster. Equipment worth €457 000 was shipped.
- On June 17, the government of Estonia was the first in Europe to approve the principles of using Russian assets frozen in the country to support Ukraine.