The number of victims from the explosion in the Kyiv high-rise building has increased

In the Dniprovsky district of the capital, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building at night, most likely due to a gas leak. It is now known that the number of victims has increased to three — the body of a woman was recovered from the rubble.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) writes about it.

Five people are considered injured. 20 residents of the building were saved.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that places of temporary residence have already been determined for the injured people. This applies to residents of the 6th, 7th and 8th floors. Five apartments were destroyed on these floors due to the explosion.

One of the main versions of why the house exploded was a gas leak. The exact reasons are still being established.