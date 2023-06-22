In Kyiv, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building due to a gas leak — there are dead and injured

In the Dniprovsky district of the capital, an explosion occurred at night in a high-rise building — 5 apartments were destroyed. Firefighters rescued 18 people, two more residents died.

Preliminary, the cause of the explosion was a gas leak, the cityʼs military administration and mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported.

The State Emergency Service later confirmed that the gas explosion destroyed five apartments on the 6th, 7th, and 8th floors.

"Two people were saved. Extinguishing the fire has been completed, but rescue operations are ongoing," rescuers say.