Media: Spain to send NASAMS battery to protect NATO summit in Lithuania

Spain will send a battery of the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system to Lithuania during the NATO meeting in Vilnius. Now she is in Latvia.
This is reported by ABS.
"This contribution demonstrates our reliability, interoperability with other NATO systems, and our commitment to the Atlantic Alliance," sources said.
Together with the NASAMS battery, about 85 Spanish military personnel will go to Lithuania.
- NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile system designed to combat missiles, aircraft, and other air targets at low and medium altitudes.
- The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12. It will be attended by approximately 40 delegations of countries — members and partners of the Alliance.
- The head of the Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, said that at the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the Alliance should make a political decision — to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or commit to doing so by the end of the year so that this would be a signal to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will also come to the July summit — he has accepted the invitation.