Media: Spain to send NASAMS battery to protect NATO summit in Lithuania

Anna Kholodnova
Spain will send a battery of the NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system to Lithuania during the NATO meeting in Vilnius. Now she is in Latvia.

This is reported by ABS.

"This contribution demonstrates our reliability, interoperability with other NATO systems, and our commitment to the Atlantic Alliance," sources said.

Together with the NASAMS battery, about 85 Spanish military personnel will go to Lithuania.