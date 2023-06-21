The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The General Staff did not provide details.
- The Mi-24 "Crocodile" is a Soviet infantry support attack helicopter. It was the main attack helicopter of the countries of the social camp. The estimated price is $8.2 million. Today, it is in service with a number of countries, including Ukraine.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 306 helicopters of the occupiers.