Unknown people blew up the railway in Feodosia area

At night, unknown people blew up a railway track in the Feodosia area. The occupying authorities of Crimea informed that the railway had been damaged — the movement of trains was temporarily stopped.

This was reported by the head of the occupation administration of the peninsula Serhiy Aksyonov.

His adviser Oleh Kryuchkov added that "two morning trains have been canceled due to damage to the canvas. Passengers from Feodosia and Vladyslavivka stations will be sent by buses."

The occupiers do not say what caused the damage to the railroad, but the locals say they heard an explosion.