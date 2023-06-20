The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied information about the detention of a Ukrainian diplomat in Switzerland

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine denied media reports about the detention of a Ukrainian diplomat in Switzerland.

Low-level media reported that a citizen of Ukraine, who allegedly has diplomatic status, was detained in Switzerland during an attempt to conduct financial operations on the deposit accounts of the former Credit Suisse.

In a comment to Babel, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that all Ukrainian diplomats working in Switzerland are on site and regularly performing their duties. To the appeal of the Ukrainian side, the Swiss Federal Police replied that it was not aware of any detentions of Ukrainian citizens.