The command awarded anti-aircraft fighters who shot down all “Kinzhals” over Kyiv

Over the past two months, the Ukrainian military has destroyed 13 Russian X-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and more than twenty ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, General Mykola Oleschuk.

For their successful work, the command awarded the soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, who protect the Kyiv region (and not only) from Russian attacks.

"Yes, these are the guys who completed their studies abroad ahead of time, ensured the combat operation of the Patriot air defense system as soon as possible and destroyed the myth of the "invincible" Russian Kinzhal", he noted.

On May 4, 2023, Ukraine shot down the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile for the first time. In total, the Air Defense Forces destroyed seven Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles over Kyiv in May, and another six on June 16.