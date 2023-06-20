The President appointed three new ambassadors of Ukraine to Brazil, Colombia and India

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed ambassadors of Ukraine to Brazil, India and Colombia.

This is stated in decrees No. 340/2023, No. 341/2023 and No. 339/2023 published on the website of the head of state.

Oleksandr Polishchuk became the ambassador of Ukraine to India.

Ambassador to the Republic of Peru Yuriy Polyukhovych was appointed part-time ambassador to Colombia.

Andriy Melnyk became the ambassador to Brazil. He has the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, which he received in 2016. In November 2022, Melnyk was appointed deputy of Dmytro Kuleba. Before that, from December 2014 to October 2022, he was the ambassador of Ukraine to Germany. He was replaced in this position by Oleksiy Makeev.