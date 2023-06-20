In Estonia, same-sex couples were allowed to marry and adopt children

The Parliament of Estonia has adopted amendments to the law that allow marriage between two adults regardless of their gender. The changes will enter into force on January 1, 2024.

This is reported by ERR.

55 members of parliament voted for the adoption of the relevant draft law, and another 34 voted against it.

The document envisages changing the content of the institution of marriage, removing the clause on heterosexual relations.

In addition to marriage, people can enter into a cohabitation agreement and even adopt a child. At the same time, the principle is preserved, according to which the rights and obligations regarding the child primarily belong to its biological parents.