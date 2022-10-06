The Slovenian parliament passed an amendment allowing same-sex couples to marry and adopt children. 48 deputies voted pro, 29 voted contra and one MP abstained from voting.

Euronews writes about it.

In July 2022, Sloveniaʼs Supreme Court ruled that banning same-sex couples from marrying and adopting children was against the countryʼs constitution.

According to the judges, "discrimination against same-sex couples cannot be justified either by the traditional definition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman, or by the special protection of the family."

Therefore, the Supreme Court also obliged the parliament to amend all laws that discriminate against same-sex couples.

Slovenia became the first post-communist country to legalize same-sex marriage.