The US Secretary of State will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the last day of his visit to China

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, June 19, during his visit to China.

This is reported by AP with reference to the State Department.

Information about the meeting between Blinken and Xi Jinping previously appeared in the media, but it was officially confirmed an hour before the start of the talks, which are considered key to the success of Blinkenʼs visit.

As the agency notes, the Chinese presidentʼs refusal to attend the meeting would become a serious obstacle to the restoration and maintenance of ties at the highest level.

The meeting with Xi will take place on the last day of Blinkenʼs visit to China. The main task of the meeting is to thaw diplomatic contacts after the February incident.

Blinken is the highest-ranking US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office. The last time the US Secretary of State visited this country was in 2018, when Mike Pompeo held this position.